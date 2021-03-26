 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

People want to help, you just have to allow them

Columns 2 hours ago

We are not alone, even if it feels like it. Simply by taking baby steps by being kinder to ourselves, not blaming ourselves for everything, we can brighten our day.

Amanda Watson
26 Mar 2021
05:55:22 AM
PREMIUM!
People want to help, you just have to allow them

Picture: iStock

My granddaughter crawled for the first time last weekend. Admittedly, it was only two … steps? … crawls? … but there she was, left knee right hand, and again, right knee left hand, before the inevitable face plant. With lockdown and safety concerns having kept our family largely at a distance from each other, watching her grow has mostly been through photos and videos which, while great, is simply not the same. Of course, I recognise the extraordinarily good fortune our family has had in having escaped the worst the lockdown has brought to most people living in South Africa....

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
It’s déjà vu for Tau and Bafana in Sudan decider 26.3.2021
SA politicians need to get real, starting with clown-in-chief Mbalula 26.3.2021
Tau strikes again as Bafana draw with Ghana 25.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Special Feature Before he was King Zwelithini, he was just our brother Goodwill

Columns The death of Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’

Politics Magashule, RET allies ‘bandits’ hell-bent on defying state

Courts Officers left scene without helping the dying Ntumba, court hears

Local News Rubbish piles in Emfuleni as waste trucks held ‘hostage’

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.