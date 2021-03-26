State of SA’s healthcare system demands attention

State of SA’s healthcare system demands attentionColumns 2 hours ago
We have excellent private healthcare … for a few privileged South Africans. Our doctors are world-class, but they are leaving in droves.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Special Feature Before he was King Zwelithini, he was just our brother Goodwill
Columns The death of Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’
Politics Magashule, RET allies ‘bandits’ hell-bent on defying state
Courts Officers left scene without helping the dying Ntumba, court hears
Local News Rubbish piles in Emfuleni as waste trucks held ‘hostage’