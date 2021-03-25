The death of Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’

A big cat has retractable claws, sheathed while running and only used when fighting or attacking prey. That cat is embattled former mayor of eThekwini Zandile Gumede. Appearing this week in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court with 21 co-accused – facing fraud, corruption and money laundering charges linked to a 2017 multi-million-rand waste collection tender – Gumede maintained her composure, while unleashing one of her cubs, Mondli Mthembu. While the empress maintained her poise, Mthembu spewed something like this: “This case is a smear campaign against the African National Congress. Mama is innocent.” The state has alleged that Gumede improperly...

A big cat has retractable claws, sheathed while running and only used when fighting or attacking prey.

That cat is embattled former mayor of eThekwini Zandile Gumede.

Appearing this week in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court with 21 co-accused – facing fraud, corruption and money laundering charges linked to a 2017 multi-million-rand waste collection tender – Gumede maintained her composure, while unleashing one of her cubs, Mondli Mthembu.

While the empress maintained her poise, Mthembu spewed something like this: “This case is a smear campaign against the African National Congress. Mama is innocent.”

The state has alleged that Gumede improperly interfered in the appointment of service providers in eThekwini, which benefited the governing party, its councillors and ANC-connected structures like Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

Despite South Africa being a constitutional democracy, a very dangerous trend has set in to undermine one of the key pillars of freedom – an independent judiciary.

Whenever a high-profile ANC leader appears before court, that appearance is accompanied by theatrics – colourfully-dressed, singing and placard-carrying crowds, with some MKMVA members in combat uniform.

The circus, seeking to make a mockery of the justice system, has now become part of a political culture, with leaders facing charges being afforded a platform to address the flock. What madness.

If – as Mthembu wants us to believe – Gumede is indeed innocent, she has an opportunity to prove that in a court of law.

It is worth reminding the herd that this democracy was not handed over on a plate. It should not be abused. The real heroes in the country’s political history and transition from apartheid to democracy are men and women who have paid with their lives for us to be free.

Lest we forget, there was a time in the history of this country when the ANC was banned, its leaders forced underground, in exile or languishing on Robben Island.

Those captured by apartheid forces were either killed, faced treason charges, with some facing the gallows.

The likes of Vuyisile Mini, Solomon Mahlangu, Dulcie September, Dr Neil Aggett, Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkhonto, Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli and Ashley Kriel – seen by the Nationalist Party regime as a threat – were hounded and killed long before it became fashionable to be associated with the ANC.

Not bowing down to pressure and offers of a conditional freedom, Nelson Mandela and the Rivonia Treason trialists preferred to spend years on Robben Island until the ANC was unbanned to contest an election.

After 1994, South Africa became a beacon of hope and a constitutional model.

Under the stewardship of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the ANC has become ridden with factional battles, as seen in trips to ex-president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead and the support lent to leaders on the wrong side of the law.

Is it the “new dawn”?

