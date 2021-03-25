 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

The death of Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’

Columns 2 hours ago

The circus, seeking to make a mockery of the justice system, has now become part of a political culture, with leaders facing charges being afforded a platform to address the flock.

Brian Sokutu
25 Mar 2021
05:55:54 AM
PREMIUM!
The death of Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi / African News Agency

A big cat has retractable claws, sheathed while running and only used when fighting or attacking prey. That cat is embattled former mayor of eThekwini Zandile Gumede. Appearing this week in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court with 21 co-accused – facing fraud, corruption and money laundering charges linked to a 2017 multi-million-rand waste collection tender – Gumede maintained her composure, while unleashing one of her cubs, Mondli Mthembu. While the empress maintained her poise, Mthembu spewed something like this: “This case is a smear campaign against the African National Congress. Mama is innocent.” The state has alleged that Gumede improperly...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Magashule, RET allies ‘bandits’ hell-bent on defying state 25.3.2021
Daily news update: Lockdown for Easter, Ace to be ‘next ANC president’ 25.3.2021
Officers left scene without helping the dying Ntumba, court hears 24.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns The death of Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’

Politics Magashule, RET allies ‘bandits’ hell-bent on defying state

Courts Officers left scene without helping the dying Ntumba, court hears

Local News Rubbish piles in Emfuleni as waste trucks held ‘hostage’

Covid-19 Government advised to move to lockdown level 2 for Easter break

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.