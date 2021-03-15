PREMIUM!
Time for Saps to be held accountable for their murdersColumns 2 hours ago
10 years after Tatane and nine after Marikana, people continue to die at the hands of police, and it is time to demand justice, writes Bernadette Wicks.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Columns Time for Saps to be held accountable for their murders
Education The ‘Michiel Kühn saga’: Education MEC accused of ‘race-baiting’
News Update Daily news update: Adam Habib apologises, actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala pass away
Courts Mogoeng to appeal ruling ‘forcing’ him apologise for pro-Israel remarks
Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding extended to Wednesday, Eskom announces