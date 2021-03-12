 
 
Discipline is not my friend

That’s life. Save a little girl’s dog. Try to equip her with the skills to stay on the straight and narrow… and she’ll call your car a pigsty.

Dirk Lotriet
12 Mar 2021
06:00:24 AM
Discipline is not my friend

Pinscher. Picture: iStock

I’m a hopeless disciplinarian. Nobody cares about my loving guidance. They simply follow their own ideas. Snapdragon, the four-year-old Egg … even the dogs. When we returned from some shopping spree, Snapdragon found an empty sleeping tablet container with teeth marks on our bedroom floor. Which was not as bad as the discovery Egg made seconds later in her bedroom – Rocky, the miniature pinscher, had vomited on her bed and in her toy container. Poor Rocky was in a bad state. He tried to chase the cat, but ran head-first into the palisades. The dog who was agile enough...

