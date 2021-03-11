 
 
Gqeberha: Nathi Mthethwa’s project is bound to backfire

Experts have estimated that the name change of PE to Gqeberha could run into millions – a cash cow for those at the forefront of tenders.

Brian Sokutu
11 Mar 2021
05:55:33 AM
Nqaba Bhanga: Picture: Twitter / @NadineTheron

I was born and grew up in Port Elizabeth, sometimes referred to as eBhayi or eMambhozana – the Friendly City. Not only has PE been the capital of the Eastern Cape in terms of its size, budget, infrastructure, cleanliness and a working economy – before the country’s first democratic elections – it remains the pride all those hailing from that part of the country. For whatever reason, the status of PE as the capital ceased under the ANC government. Bhisho – long associated with the former Ciskei bantustan, became the capital. And the Eastern Cape – as we knew it...

