Markle’s experience resonates with most black women

Columns 1 min ago

This is the tale of the African woman: not good enough because ‘we do not know her people’ or she is not cut from the right cloth.

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
11 Mar 2021
06:00:28 AM
Picture: AFP

Just like the rest of the world of colour, with bated breath I watched the interview of a man who elected to step away from being a royal, deciding the life of a commoner was far better than imprisonment in an ivory tower, with all its decorum which in its own way calls into question the dignity and significance of others. But it was the stories of the woman beside him that were harrowing for me. Because Meghan Markle has survived the everyday life of a black woman magnified. She has survived the abuses of a family’s refusal to accept...

