 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Could the ANC top 6 give me some space too please?

Columns 2 mins ago

Giving the former president ‘space’ as the ruling party seems akin to not seeing colour or avoiding the talks about transformation. It’s avoidance.

Richard Chemaly
10 Mar 2021
07:30:42 AM
PREMIUM!
Could the ANC top 6 give me some space too please?

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: MotshwarI Mofokeng/African News Agency

You want space? Ask Elon Musk. Space is one of the last things the governing party has ever seemed to care about. From that Rica thing you are compelled to do with your phone to your business employment strategy, no policy put forward by the party has given as much as a hint of them not wanting to be involved in as much as possible. Be it to create jobs, transform the economy or get people into hospitals…the cadres seem to believe they have all the answers…until now. No. Now, apparently what is required is space for a dude who’s...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Busisiwe Mkhwebane: An ANC battleground 9.3.2021
Daily news update: Zuma gets more ‘space’, e-tolls, bridge rock throwing in KZN 9.3.2021
ANC gives ‘persecuted’ Zuma more ‘space’ to think about ConCourt defiance 8.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Hackers tap into 150k cameras at banks, jails, Tesla and more

Business News ‘Patriotic’ MultiChoice wants to help ease SABC’s financial woes

Society Covid-19 worsening shocking rate of GBV, says WHO

Courts Agrizzi’s bail conditions relaxed, Bosasa case postponed to May

Business News SA economy contracted by 7% in 2020

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.