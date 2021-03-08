 
 
Being robbed of human touch is the hardest part of Covid

Being in mandatory quarantine after returning home from South Africa reminded Jennie Ridyard how important the touch of another human can be.

Jennie Ridyard
08 Mar 2021
06:00:27 AM
Picture: iStock

For the last twelve days I have been in government-mandated quarantine, serving my time in prison at home. Only two more sleeps to go. Not that I’m counting. It’s been … interesting. Basically, I came rushing back to Ireland, to my family and, most important of all, my dogs, before the Irish government could implement its obligatory 14-day hotel quarantine for travellers returning from South Africa, all at one’s own expense. I was to stay in our spare room, use the guest loo, wear a mask if I left my quarters, and keep two metres away from everyone in my...

