 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

There are rats in South Africa’s kitchen, what are we gonna do?

Columns 9 mins ago

Much as we profess to oppose crime and corruption, and despise the exploitation of people and the environment, we allow the rats who live among us to continue these practices, writes Hagen Engler.

Hagen Engler
04 Mar 2021
03:51:03 PM
PREMIUM!
There are rats in South Africa’s kitchen, what are we gonna do?

A rodent or a symptom of rot? Picture: iStock

“Daddy, there’s a dark, furry animal!” gasped my daughter. Given her levels of creative ingenuity, I was initially at a loss for how to take this news. Had she glimpsed the cat from next door through the kitchen window? Was she imagining something? No. As I later discovered on a visit to the kitchen, there was indeed a dark, furry animal in our apartment – a large rat. Not a mouse, mind you. An insouciant rat, about the size of a man’s fist, calmly sniffing around the toaster and the kettle. Making its way towards the fruit bowl. I was...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
‘I’m not corrupt and never will be,’ says ANC MP Bongani Bongo 4.3.2021
WATCH LIVE: Gauteng police present third quarter crime stats 4.3.2021
Suspect allegedly shoots himself using stolen gun 4.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Fake Covid-19 vaccines seized in Germiston

Covid-19 Infection by 501Y.V2 variant gives immunity against other Covid-19 variants

Mgosi Frustrated Andile Jali considering a move away from Sundowns

Health SA’s poor critically underserved by healthcare, including those on Zuma’s doorstep

Politics Zandile Gumede also wants to have a Nkandla ‘tea meeting’ with Zuma

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.