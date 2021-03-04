PREMIUM!
There are rats in South Africa’s kitchen, what are we gonna do?Columns 9 mins ago
Much as we profess to oppose crime and corruption, and despise the exploitation of people and the environment, we allow the rats who live among us to continue these practices, writes Hagen Engler.
