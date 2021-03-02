 
 
Lockdown level 1: Now is the time to proceed with extreme caution

Columns

Our pandemic-battered economy obviously can’t take any more disruptions and the vaccine gives hope, but even the most optimistic know that herd immunity can only be achieved months from now.

Sydney Majoko
02 Mar 2021
10:10:11 AM
Motorists are checked by police at the Walserberg border crossing near Salzburg as Austria reduces its lockdown restrictions on February 8, 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP)

The decision by Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council to take the country back to lockdown level 1 must be treated with extreme caution. Level 1 practically means the country moves back to the way things were before the pandemic, with the few exceptions of closed nightclubs and the curfew. This might mean very few changes to the way people have been conducting their daily lives during the pandemic because, as some commentators have pointed out, most people have been living on level 1 even without the official announcement. Why the need for caution? President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged right...

