Driving my wife round the bend

Columns 2 hours ago

Suddenly I’m the world’s worst back-seat driver, ever, writes Danie Toerien.

Danie Toerien
02 Mar 2021
06:00:22 AM
Driving my wife round the bend

Picture: iStock

All I said was: “Remember there’s a car behind you, one of those low little numbers, so you might not see it. “And don’t forget the pothole up ahead. Every time we drive down this road, we hit it dead centre. “Don’t speed, because you never know when the old woman next door forgets to close her gate. Every time she leaves it open, her collie tries to herd the traffic. I’d rather it not be us having to take it to the vet. “Oh, and the grass at the corner is terribly long after all the rain, so stop...




