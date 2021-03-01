 
 
‘Honestly? It’s a Lost Cause’

Columns

The Honest Soul of the ANC was neither stolen, nor had it been battered and destroyed by corrupt cadres….

Brendan Seery
01 Mar 2021
04:56:17 AM
‘Honestly? It’s a Lost Cause’

DCJ Raymond Zondo at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 4 November 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

The lash and crack of the bullwhip tore the contemplative silence in the judge’s wood-panelled chambers. Raymond Zondo pushed his glasses back up his nose and stared in wonder at the apparition before him in cowboy hat, boots and khaki trousers and shirt. The awful thought crossed his mind: Was this Steve Hofmeyr? Please, no – I think the man’s politics are absurd in this day and age, but his music… well, that is enough to make anyone reach for the earplugs. Then the judge noticed something odd: he had been told that one Indiana Jones – famous archaeologist, discoverer...

