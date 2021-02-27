 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

South Africa’s skills list is critically ill

Columns 3 hours ago

SA’s problem is not only the existing knowledge deficit, but a growing future one.

William Saunderson-Meyer
27 Feb 2021
05:50:44 AM
PREMIUM!
South Africa’s skills list is critically ill

South African flags at Fountains Circle, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Last week, the government issued its critical skills list. This is the basis on which we will condescend to allow the world’s brightest, most skilled and most talented people to seek a new life on our shores. The list, delivered by the department of home affairs after two painful years of intellectual constipation, is a sad waste of time. The last thing in the world that this government wants is clever, capable people. Especially not foreigners, who might show us up. Highly competent foreigners are not embraced. Instead, they’re perceived as an existential threat to a workforce that is steadily...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.