When the truth hurts – a lot

Columns 3 hours ago

What happens behind these closed doors – and the odd window a fist always hits in the heat of the moment – can only be blamed on one thing: booze.

Carine Hartman
27 Feb 2021
05:55:08 AM
PREMIUM!
Picture: iStock

There is no easy way to say this: I am a battered woman, always have been and probably will be as long as men walk next to me. Make no mistake. I am strong. I say no easily; will tell you straight what I don’t like. I am not a victim. I used to be. For the first seven years of my marriage esteemed Hubby thought he could klap me around. Not that I was ever naughty; deserved it. And it was always a fist in the soft spot where no one sees. Well, come to think of it, I...

