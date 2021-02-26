 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

First day of Grade 1 in a pandemic is terrifying

Columns 56 mins ago

I, too, was scared of Grade 1. Not because it’s new, but because of Covid-19. How was my child going to cope with all of this and a virus?

Marizka Coetzer
26 Feb 2021
08:32:52 AM
PREMIUM!
First day of Grade 1 in a pandemic is terrifying

School during Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: iStock

Back to school, back to reality, was the theme of February for me. However, the soundtrack did not sound like a fond childhood melody but rather like a scene from a scary movie with terrifying sound effects. Raising children isn’t easy – ask any parent. “One day when you have children, you will see,” my mother said occasionally, accompanied with a wooden spoon named Klaar gepraat, aka Done Talking. This was going to be the year my blue-eyed blonde wild child would start school. As a 30-something single mom, the thought of Grade 1 was nerve-wracking – from ticking off...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Matrics, teachers did SA proud despite pass rate decline 23.2.2021
‘Education under ANC has failed black kids’ 18.2.2021
Amnesty period, Covid-19 delays firearm licence application process 15.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.