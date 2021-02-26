 
 
'The next financial year is going to be a great one'

Of course, we have good reason to try and forget the past 11 months.

Dirk Lotriet
26 Feb 2021
08:02:04 AM
‘The next financial year is going to be a great one’

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: ANA

My late father believed in the expression “there is no time like the present”. During Wednesday’s budget speech it dawned on me that things have changed for us South Africans. For us, there is no time like next year. It’s easy to blame Covid-19 but, in reality, our economy has been in limp mode for more than a decade. And every year we hope for things to improve “next year”. When Tito started to give us the numbers for 2021-22, we all forgot that there is still more than a month of the present financial year left. ALSO READ: Budget 2021:...

