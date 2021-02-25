 
 
Authoritarianism does not bode well for Rwanda’s future

Only freedom of speech, association, media, political activity and regular elections, resemble a true democracy.

Brian Sokutu
25 Feb 2021
Authoritarianism does not bode well for Rwanda’s future

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame delivers a speech during a ceremony for the 25th annniversary of Liberation Day, which marks the end of the country's 1994 genocide against Tutsi people, at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda, on July 4, 2019. - The Rwandan genocide lasted a 100-day period from April 7 to July , 1994, during which some 800,000 ethnic Tutsis were murdered. (Photo by Cyril NDEGEYA / AFP)

Soldiers are known for discipline and carrying out military operations with precision, with instructions from commanders seldom challenged. Some parts of Africa are ruled by former army generals who have risen to the highest ranks of political power – becoming presidents. Rwandan strongman President Paul Kagame is one of them. His tough upbringing tells you why Kagame has become one of Africa’s toughest presidents. Born in southern Rwanda, his family fled to Uganda when he was two years old, following the Rwandan revolution, which ended centuries of Tutsi political dominance. Trained by another African authoritarian, Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni in...

