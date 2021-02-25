 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Infidelity costed Tshegofatso Pule and her baby’s lives

Columns 58 mins ago

The cruel hands of infidelity, though not as black and white as we would like to imagine, has deadly effects.

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
25 Feb 2021
07:02:08 AM
PREMIUM!
Infidelity costed Tshegofatso Pule and her baby’s lives

Ntuthuko Shoba in court. Picture: Bernadette Wicks

Infidelity is not just black and white, someone once said. Marriages – even most steady relationships – have this lurking challenge of infidelity that continuously threatens peace and order, the sense of security that ought to be in the sanctity of a relationship of two. This springs to mind again because a man stands accused of a crime so heinous, one must wonder if he has any capability to love. Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba, 32, stands accused of being the mastermind in the shocking, spine-chilling murder of beauty consultant Tshegofatso Pule and their unborn baby. ALSO READ: Tshegofatso Pule’s killer pleads guilty,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Alleged mastermind of Tshegofatso Pule’s murder to apply for bail next week 22.2.2021
Taxi owner arrested in connection with murder, attempted murder in Limpopo 21.2.2021
READ: Muzikayise Malephane pens confession letter on killing Tshegofatso Pule 19.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

State Capture Swifambo boss follows Zuma’s example, refuses to appear before Zondo

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.