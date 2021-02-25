 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Infidelity cost Tshegofatso Pule and her baby’s lives

Columns 4 days ago

The cruel hands of infidelity, though not as black and white as we would like to imagine, has deadly effects.

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
25 Feb 2021
07:02:08 AM
PREMIUM!
Infidelity cost Tshegofatso Pule and her baby’s lives

Ntuthuko Shoba in court. Picture: Bernadette Wicks

Infidelity is not just black and white, someone once said. Marriages – even most steady relationships – have this lurking challenge of infidelity that continuously threatens peace and order, the sense of security that ought to be in the sanctity of a relationship of two. This springs to mind again because a man stands accused of a crime so heinous, one must wonder if he has any capability to love. Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba, 32, stands accused of being the mastermind in the shocking, spine-chilling murder of beauty consultant Tshegofatso Pule and their unborn baby. ALSO READ: Tshegofatso Pule’s killer pleads guilty,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Alleged mastermind of Tshegofatso Pule’s murder to apply for bail next week 22.2.2021
Taxi owner arrested in connection with murder, attempted murder in Limpopo 21.2.2021
READ: Muzikayise Malephane pens confession letter on killing Tshegofatso Pule 19.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Mayor plans legal challenge to reverse PE name change to Gqeberha

Columns Right to live life on own terms is constitutional – why not death?

Government Here are the new rules: SA moves to level 1 lockdown

Politics Legal battle looms between Herman Mashaba and John Steenhuisen

Food and Drink Classic red velvet cupcakes recipe with a twist

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.