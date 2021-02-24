 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

No need to go to court or go broke to ensure better services

Columns 5 hours ago

Use your vote to get rid of ANC incompetence and corruption which prevent efficient governance.

Martin Williams
24 Feb 2021
06:01:37 AM
PREMIUM!
No need to go to court or go broke to ensure better services

Head Groundsman of Greenfields, Thomas Mamaila fixes the potholes on the public road outside the complex in Edenvale, 20 January 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney

Things are bad in Johannesburg with potholes, broken roads, dangerous pavements, water outages, electricity blackouts and scruffy parks. Breaking news! It’s going to get worse unless you do something. In its current form, the Joburg Roads Agency (JRA) cannot overcome a pothole backlog, which colleagues estimate at 20,000. Nor will the JRA reduce the number of roads in need of resurfacing or reconstruction. Joburg’s network is deteriorating because the budget is not enough to maintain roads, never mind improve them. In 2017, there was an estimated backlog of R7.1 billion for surfaced roads, another R4.7 billion for upgrading gravel roads,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Who gave to Ramaphosa to buy ANC presidency, asks EFF’s Shivambu 24.2.2021
Daily news update: Major water shutdown for Joburg, unemployment rises and Chiefs held 24.2.2021
Put the blame on ANC, says EFF on unemployment increase 23.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Through the looking glass of a social worker during Covid-19 

Breaking News Zuma’s long-awaited day in court finally set

Eish! Helen Zille: I did not put microchip in man’s brain

matric Matrics: Where to rewrite and get your papers re-marked 

matric Where to apply for bursaries and scholarships for 2021

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.