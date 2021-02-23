 
 
Mboweni must go fish for money ahead of budget speech

Columns

I know that running a country is slightly more complex than a fishing trip, but the same principles apply.

Danie Toerien
23 Feb 2021
08:01:27 AM
Mboweni must go fish for money ahead of budget speech

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the medium-term budget in Parliament, 28 October 2020. Picture: GCIS

A group of mates and I used to go on an annual fishing trip to Henties Bay in Namibia. It involved weeks of planning and preparation and, of course, budgeting. None of us had the keys to the National Treasury, so expenses were kept to a minimum while we aimed to take full advantage of the economies of scale. For us, economies of scale meant that we could save on fuel costs if we were at least five men per vehicle. And by bunking down three per room, our accommodation expenses were a fraction of what others paid. READ MORE:...

