 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Everyone should have the right to die on their own terms

Columns 3 days ago

In a democratic society such as ours, it should not be up to bureaucrats and politicians to decide whether assisted dying is wrong or right, says Bernadette Wicks.

Bernadette Wicks
22 Feb 2021
11:30:19 AM
PREMIUM!
Everyone should have the right to die on their own terms

Does the right to life include the right to die? Picture: Getty Images

Do we have the right to die? That’s the question at the heart of a bold constitutional challenge to South Africa’s laws against assisted dying for terminally ill patients by Johannesburg doctor Suzanne Walter and retiree Diethelm Harck, to be heard next month in the Johannesburg high court. We don’t have the explicit right to die in that it’s not expressly set out in the Constitution. But Walter and Harck’s argument is that it’s implicit in other rights – like the rights to dignity, to equality, not to be treated in a cruel, inhuman or degrading way and, in fact,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

State Capture Swifambo boss follows Zuma’s example, refuses to appear before Zondo

General 30-hour water shutdown scheduled for large parts of Joburg

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.