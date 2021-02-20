 
 
ANC’s quest hasn’t changed and it won’t anytime soon

Columns

The ANC has, for almost three decades, placed party interests above national interests, skirting the law to protect the thieves and thugs in the tripartite alliance.

William Saunderson-Meyer
20 Feb 2021
04:56:14 AM
Luthuli House, the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

For weeks now, former president Jacob Zuma’s stated intention to defy a Constitutional Court order to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has dominated the news. The situation is fraught because this is an untested democracy. And Zuma and cronies are hacking at its roots. Some rag-tag members of uMkhonto we Sizwe have sworn to protect Zuma with their lives if an arrest is attempted. There have also been skilfully amplified expressions of support for Zuma from some ANC branches. The impasse coincides with a tightening of the legal net around ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who on Friday...

