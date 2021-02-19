 
 
Ace supporters: Simply hoping for a future spot at the trough?

Columns 7 days ago

Could those calling for the justice system to keep its hands off the ANC secretary-general simply be hoping for a chance at some future opportunity to join in on the looting of state resources?

Earl Coetzee
19 Feb 2021
04:30:08 PM
Supporters of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule during his first appearance in court on corruption charges in Bloemfontein, on 13 November 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Conrad Bornman

What is wrong with these people? This is a question I’ve been asking myself a lot lately, often while watching gangs of teenage “struggle veterans” in badly fitting fatigues and other poor and unemployed folks in party regalia gather outside courtrooms, to defend the very architects of their misery. And by “these people”, I’m not referring to the professional sycophants who would kill off their own mothers for a quick buck and the opportunity to increase their proximity to power (here’s looking at you, Carl). I’m referring to the ordinary rank-and-file members of the ANC. These are the very same...

