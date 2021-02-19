We are all brothers, sisters and…

 
 
Some countries have made huge strides in recognising people whose sexual identities don’t necessarily align with their bodies.

Dirk Lotriet
19 Feb 2021
08:31:46 AM
Gender categories will soon become obselete on Dutch ID cards. ANP/AFP/File/Robin UTRECHT

After Uncle Cyril’s last “family meeting”, I recently had the opportunity to visit an old friend who owns a pub around the corner. Thanks to the later curfew the place was still open, but rather empty. I had just ordered my soda when a woman started talking to me. It was clear she was there long before me. “Let me guess,” she said. “You’re a typical sad, divorced man, your flat is suffocating you and you came to the pub to look for company,” she slurred. I tried to tell her she was mistaken, but she held her hand up....

