Personal reportage and the drinking journalist: a timeless conundrum

Columns 7 days ago

The more appropriate response to getting arrested on a boozy night out should probably involve a little more sheepish humility, and a little less righteous indignation, writes Hagen Engler.

Hagen Engler
19 Feb 2021
01:00:03 PM
Picture: iStock.

As readers of this modest column will know, I am no stranger to the holding cells. Not through malicious criminal activity, you understand, simply due to the vagaries of human existence, the state of dagga legislation and sometimes the logistical unpleasantries of divorce and separation. I can confirm that the holding cells are not a nice place to spend an evening or a weekend. However, they do give rise to some useful insights. They also tend to teach one a certain sheepish humility, and imbue you with a determination to do better at life. So I was interested to see...

