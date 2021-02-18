Like it or not, Cyril scored with this year’s Sona

PREMIUM!
Like it or not, Cyril scored with this year’s SonaColumns 15 hours ago
But of course, he had no lack of excuses for not delivering the goods.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
matric Get your IEB matric results at midnight on The Citizen
Rugby Kolisi paid his own way out of Western Province contract
Business News What employers need to consider when talking about vaccinating workers
Covid-19 SA to monitor vaccinated healthcare workers for possible side effects, says Mkhize
Columns Early adventures in journalism: My penis-enlargement journey