Like it or not, Cyril scored with this year’s Sona

Columns 15 hours ago

But of course, he had no lack of excuses for not delivering the goods.

Eric Naki
18 Feb 2021
04:55:42 AM
Like it or not, Cyril scored with this year's Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa during his 2021 State of the Nation Address. Photo: GCIS

Like it or not, an objective glimpse at this year’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) tells me it’s the best of all the five Sonas Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered as president of South Africa. All the others were promises and statements of intent. But the latest gave feedback on the progress made on previous addresses – something we tend to miss as the focus is usually on what could go wrong rather than what went right. Of course, he had no lack of excuses for not delivering the goods – the pandemic topping the list. There were unprecedented job...

