 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Beware of leaders’ charisma….it can be a dangerous tool

Columns 58 mins ago

Were we so blind that we let charisma preside over political intelligence and ability?

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
18 Feb 2021
07:01:52 AM
PREMIUM!
Beware of leaders’ charisma….it can be a dangerous tool

Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega

May we have learned more than we have lost. From the northern to the southern hemisphere, the lessons, although different, have such vast similarities they are almost impossible to ignore. Who would have thought that South Africa and the US could be put in a parallel comparison, on a political scale, even? In 2009, SA took a liking to Jacob Zuma. The feminists and conservative pockets of the population opposed it, but he rose to power for two terms as head of state. Today, he has fallen from grace. ALSO READ: Zondo spreading ‘political propaganda’ against me defiant Zuma says In...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Trump rages, Biden yawns 18.2.2021
Fresh and Euphonik saga foreshadows Zuma outcomes 18.2.2021
NATO eyes post-Trump reset as Afghanistan call looms 17.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SA to monitor vaccinated healthcare workers for possible side effects, says Mkhize

Columns Early adventures in journalism: My penis-enlargement journey

Covid-19 Here are the 18 sites where SA’s first vaccinations will take place

Environment Smell of ‘rotten eggs’ over Gauteng will go away soon – air quality officer

Business News Will we continue to work from home? Probably not, says expert

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.