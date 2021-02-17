Malema and Zuma’s tête-à-tête might sink ANC

In the event of the Zuma/Malema tête-à-tête turning out to have been a planning session to form a new political party, it could prove advantageous to the national-large on two fronts. First, it would dent the power of the ANC substantially, or enough to prevent it governing with the dreaded two-thirds majority which it’s striving towards. The spilt between the two parties would render both benign. And second, the new party’s criminals, including the tea-time tasters and asbestos-robber (all facing court appearances), would make it easy for law enforcement to watch their every move as they campaign for their party....

In the event of the Zuma/Malema tête-à-tête turning out to have been a planning session to form a new political party, it could prove advantageous to the national-large on two fronts.

First, it would dent the power of the ANC substantially, or enough to prevent it governing with the dreaded two-thirds majority which it’s striving towards.

The spilt between the two parties would render both benign.

And second, the new party’s criminals, including the tea-time tasters and asbestos-robber (all facing court appearances), would make it easy for law enforcement to watch their every move as they campaign for their party.

When doing the arrests, the Hawks would need only one vehicle and one team to cuff the threesome.

READ MORE: DA wants ANC’s cadre deployment records from Ramaphosa

Imagine the delight of the populace witnessing the three musketeers, or three stooges, with shocked expressions looking out from window bars in the squad car normally transporting sniffer dogs.

No sign of smug smiles, aggressive stance and impertinent remarks civil society was forced to put up with for too long.

You can hear the collective sigh of relief as the blue lights fade, transporting the kingpins who helped ruin this country into a life far from the gravy train, cellars filled with Chivas Regal, and dishes of curry and rice.

If they’re lucky, they could come close with stale bunny chow couriered by the revenge-seeking Schabir Shaik.

Oh, I nearly forgot. Herman Mashaba and his ActionSA party could be another nail in the ANC’s coffin.

Even if he manages to steal a couple of thousands voters it would help the overall cause.

And how about Herman and the DA’s John Steenhuisen meeting for tea at a Soweto eatery, sharing a peace pipe and plate of koeksisters.

ALSO READ: I’m not here to make friends with anyone – Mashaba explains EFF exclusion from multi-party meeting

If Juju could do a somersault with Jacob, nothing stops Herman doing the same with John. The birth of ActionDASA?

Throw in the rest of the opposition parties and the ANC becomes a spent force, no longer able to plunder, pirate and pillage from the poor.

Unless, of course, it timeously puts its house in order by sacking the miscreants and appointing honest and competent substitutes.

Had the president done so when the ideal opportunity arose – and supported by the nation as a whole – this column would not have been written. In itself, a big plus.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.