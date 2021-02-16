 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Jessie Duarte, you actually owe South Africa an apology

Columns 1 week ago

The apology should be for all the times that her leadership and that of her ANC colleagues actually prevented individuals from obeying their consciences and stopping the looting that got us here in the first place.

Sydney Majoko
16 Feb 2021
08:05:44 AM
PREMIUM!
Jessie Duarte, you actually owe South Africa an apology

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte. Picture: Refilwe Modise

“I believe I owe you an apology,” says ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo after insinuating in an article that the evidence that was led at the Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture was “an onslaught on the people” and that Zondo was allowing this onslaught because he works within the “narrow parameters of the existing laws”. Duarte apologises to Justice Zondo because she says “I have a deep respect for the work that you do”. The apology to Zondo is a half-hearted one, like it was done as an afterthought. Most importantly...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
No need to go to court or go broke to ensure better services 24.2.2021
Put the blame on ANC, says EFF on unemployment increase 23.2.2021
Mkhize tells parly why he had to sign vaccine non-disclosure agreements 23.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Through the looking glass of a social worker during Covid-19 

Breaking News Zuma’s long-awaited day in court finally set

Eish! Helen Zille: I did not put microchip in man’s brain

matric Matrics: Where to rewrite and get your papers re-marked 

matric Where to apply for bursaries and scholarships for 2021

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.