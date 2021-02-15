 
 
If you are putting the brakes on Cyril… use facts to do so…

Columns

Most chose not to believe the president when he said “things are being done” and focused instead on his alleged hot air and promises.

Brendan Seery
15 Feb 2021
06:20:11 AM
If you are putting the brakes on Cyril… use facts to do so…

File picture for illustration. An employee fixes a Mercedes star to a car's bonnet during the production of 'S-Class' Mercedes Benz cars at an assembly line. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANZISKA KRAUFMANN

At the risk of sounding like a Cyril Ramaphosa groupie, it is sad to see how supposedly intelligent and well-read “commentators” jumped on the bandwagon after Thursday night’s State Of the Nation Address. Most chose not to believe the president when he said “things are being done” and focused instead on his alleged hot air and promises. One of the saddest attempts to parrot this comfortable line came from Peter Bruce, once accused of being blind to any Ramaphosa faults. In his column in the Sunday Times yesterday, Bruce used his lack of understanding of the local and global automotive...

