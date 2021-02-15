 
 
Economic growth: Cyril’s a man, not a genie

Columns

Demanding recovery now is like demanding a patient lists their career plans when they’re on the bathroom floor clutching the toilet bowl, vomiting.

Jennie Ridyard
15 Feb 2021
04:30:35 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa preparing his SONA 2021 speech, 11 February 2021. Picture: GCIS

Himself sent me a message from Ireland: where are our electric hair clippers? Apparently he is starting to look like he did in the ’80s, and not in a good way. Well, Mr Mullet, I replied, unfortunately “we” don’t have hair clippers – those of which you speak left home along with the firstborn, to whom they belong. Himself hasn’t had a haircut since November. Ireland’s hairdressers and barbers have all been closed since early January – about the time he was due a trim – shut by the government along with everything else deemed non-essential. And still no pubs:...

