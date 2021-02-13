 
 
Welcome to Cyril’s annual version of Scheherazade’s flights of fantasy

Columns 6 days ago

While nations need to have goals, these need to be credible.

William Saunderson-Meyer
13 Feb 2021
04:55:39 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa preparing his SONA 2021 speech, 11 February 2021. Picture: GCIS

With its customary cack-handed timing, Eskom on Thursday – after days and nights of load shedding – suspended the pain. Whoop-dee-doo! It’s the second year Eskom has avoided blackouts on this day. News24 reports that the government paid Eskom R7 to R10 million an hour to suspend cuts on this “special day”. This meant the entire nation lacked a plausible excuse to avoid the torture of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s annual version of Scheherazade’s flights of fantasy, known as the State of the Nation Address (Sona). The Arabian storytelling fabulist’s tall tales lasted 1,001 nights. Our president’s fiction only felt that...

