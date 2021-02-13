 
 
Fare well, my little girl…turn your nose up to the adult world

Columns 3 hours ago

And I wish I can say: ‘Welcome to our world.’ But I don’t want you to get lost in shopping, rent and CV joints.

Carine Hartman
13 Feb 2021
08:30:23 AM
Picture: iStock

Her pointy nose got me since she was a month old. My finger marvelled over and over it. Where did she get this perfect nose, I wonder, looking at her asleep next to me in my massive bed. A full 21 years later, she is sleeping “for the last time with mommy” – not that she ever does sleep with me – but we are both, I suppose, “freaked out”, because tomorrow when the sun comes up she is moving to Cape Town. And that’s a lifetime away. I am losing my daughter. Never really losing her, I suppose, because...

