Checks, balances is the way to go to maintain accountability

Columns 1 day ago

Parliament makes laws and holds the government to account – making oversight an important feature in a democracy like SA.

Brian Sokutu
11 Feb 2021
04:52:41 AM
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi / African News Agency (ANA)

In her column published in the Daily Maverick, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte – whose views received a nod from a leading political analyst – went to lengths explaining the workings of the party and the expectations of its cadres deployed to parliament. Following a week at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in which witnesses painted a picture of ANC MPs who failed to exercise their oversight mandate over the executive, Duarte came out guns blazing to explain democratic centralism, consultation and decision-making within the party. “SA had to hear how those who participated in the commission last...

