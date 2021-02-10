 
 
Dunning-Kruger effect is rampant in Cabinet

Columns 2 days ago

Fanfare around the vaccine arrival was absurd, considering how far behind we are in the herd immunity stakes.

Martin Williams
10 Feb 2021
06:31:20 AM
Dunning-Kruger effect is rampant in Cabinet

South Africa received its first batch of one million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from India on 1 February 2021. Picture: GCIS

All known vaccines are 100% ineffective against incompetence, especially the South African variant, exacerbated by comorbidities, stupidity and arrogance. Scientists have detected a virulent South African strain of the Dunning-Kruger effect, named after David Dunning and Justin Kruger of Cornell University in the US. According to RationalWiki, the Dunning-Kruger effect “occurs where people fail to adequately assess their level of competence – or specifically, their incompetence – at a task and thus consider themselves much more competent than everyone else. “This lack of awareness is attributed to their lower level of competence, robbing them of the ability to critically analyse...

