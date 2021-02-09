Let’s celebrate the Lunar New Year instead

Happy New Year! No, I’m not intoxicated and no, I’m not rehashing an old column. I’m getting ready for the biggest new year’s party of the year and I’m going big. This time round there will be rivers of wine, fireworks, loud music, close dancing and everything we were deprived of on our previous attempt to celebrate the start of a new year. It’s happening Friday, when about a quarter of the earth’s population will be celebrating the Chinese New Year. Yes, Friday marks the official start of the Lunar New Year, celebrated not only in China, but also countries...

Traditionally, the Chinese community in South Africa – and in Johannesburg specifically – put on a dazzling display to celebrate not only the Lunar New Year, but the start of their Spring Festival, a holiday lasting about two weeks.

Apparently, this year it will be a low-key event, primarily because of the lockdown restrictions. But I’m not convinced.

I reckon it’s because they don’t want to draw attention to their festivities in case the Communist Command Council, shucks, I mean the Covid Command Council, decides to poop their party by banning alcohol and announcing a 6pm curfew.

And I don’t blame them. I have been one of the unlucky ones to draw the short straw every single time I had reason to

celebrate.

It started when I had to cancel my Easter holiday and most recently, my birthday was ruined because it happened to fall during the second booze ban.

But that got me thinking: I have been doing the same things and celebrating the same days over and over for 53 years.

As we grapple with the new normal, perhaps the best way forward is to embrace the things outside the norm – like the Chinese New Year.

So, this year I plan on also celebrating April Fool’s Day on a scale never seen before and to host the biggest winter solstice pool party.

Because this year, I will do everything in my power to make it a happy one.

