You might not be worried, but I am

Columns 3 weeks ago

Thinking you can’t catch the virus from someone you love may come back to haunt you.

Jennie Ridyard
08 Feb 2021
05:15:18 AM
You might not be worried, but I am

Picture: iStock

Here’s the thing about my darling South Africans: nobody thinks they’ll catch coronavirus from somebody they love. We’ve mastered stranger danger, but the rest? Well, it’s like affection offers immunity. Take, for instance, my wonderful neighbours. We arrive at my house and they appear with my wine, having taken delivery on my behalf. They’ve even chilled a bottle in readiness for me. So they’re on my veranda, but they laugh as I make them wait, as I separate chairs, as I say that we – my people, my “bubble” – will sit here, and they can sit there. I give...

