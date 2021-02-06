 
 
Zuma certainly not humming Umshini Wami any more

Columns 29 mins ago

We saw how you used our money to run from court to court trying not to have your day in it.

Carine Hartman
06 Feb 2021
07:31:44 AM
Zuma certainly not humming Umshini Wami any more

Former President Jacob Zuma is pictured at the Commission of Inquiry State Capture in Johannesburg, 19 July 2019. Picture: Refilwe Modise

A political animal I am not – but, then again, neither am I blind. And you have to be blind not to get upset by the hauls and he-he-hes of those with power. Not that I believe in any trial by media, but I mean – listen properly – three thousand and sixty thousand million and seventy is a lot in anyone’s book just to look after a plane. Admittedly a presidential plane, but I’m doing no jive, I assure you. I wish I could use “cloak-and-dagger games”. Problem is, there was no cloak and dagger, also no games. It...

