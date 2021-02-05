Tougher GBV sentences will get the message across

PREMIUM!
Tougher GBV sentences will get the message acrossColumns 1 hour ago
Some judge said a long time ago society should show it was the bigger person. To hell with that. We’re being raped while we’re dying.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance
Business News Eskom spent R840 million on flats that can’t be occupied, Scopa hears
Weather Heavy rains not stopping any time soon
Politics No media allowed for Malema and Zuma’s tea date: What will be discussed?
Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma