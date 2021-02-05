 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Why is Zuma avoiding Zondo if he is innocent?

Columns 59 mins ago

For years, Zuma has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Dirk Lotriet
05 Feb 2021
07:01:16 AM
PREMIUM!
Why is Zuma avoiding Zondo if he is innocent?

Former President Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Commission in Parktown, 16 July 2019. Picture Neil McCartney

I was pleasantly surprised to see my Algerian barber at the local supermarket this week. I always enjoy a quick conversation with him. He told me his career has taken some unexpected turns and that he now works at the Mall of the South, which is quite some distance from where we live. “But I enjoy it,” my ever-optimistic friend told me. “It’s a different world with wonderful people. The change of scenery has revitalised me.” He said he just realised again how good it is to avoid stagnating and that a change is as good as a holiday. Of...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Magashule backtracks on Zuma defence and Shivambu slams Zondo Commission 5.2.2021
Alliance brewing between Malema and Zuma to eliminate common enemy 5.2.2021
Opportunists at one table? Put a kettle on for Nkandla’s tea party 5.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance

Business News Eskom spent R840 million on flats that can’t be occupied, Scopa hears

Weather Heavy rains not stopping any time soon

Politics No media allowed for Malema and Zuma’s tea date: What will be discussed?

Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.