Why is Zuma avoiding Zondo if he is innocent?

I was pleasantly surprised to see my Algerian barber at the local supermarket this week. I always enjoy a quick conversation with him.

He told me his career has taken some unexpected turns and that he now works at the Mall of the South, which is quite some distance from where we live.

“But I enjoy it,” my ever-optimistic friend told me. “It’s a different world with wonderful people. The change of scenery has revitalised me.”

He said he just realised again how good it is to avoid stagnating and that a change is as good as a holiday. Of course, not everyone embraces going to new places and meeting new friends as enthusiastically as my Algerian barber.

Take former president Jacob Zuma, for instance. This week, he announced that he would defy the Constitutional Court order to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

I can understand his unwillingness to travel all the way from Nkandla to be grilled after more than 30 witnesses have already implicated him.

Nkandla is, after all, a very comfortable place – we had to foot the bill for most of it, after all. But after a year and a half of dodging the Zondo commission he might, like my barber, find his trip invigorating.

Ace Magashule and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) this week claimed Zuma can’t expect fair treatment.

The Constitutional Court, however, has criticised the commission for favouring Zuma.

Of course, my heart bleeds for “Msholozi”. The situation can’t be easy. Many people in Mzansi want to see him broaden his horizons even more and don an orange outfit.

But armed with his experience of almost half a century of matrimony, he should be able to handle any questions with ease.

After dealing with half a dozen wives and mothers-in-law, testimony before a commission probing state capture, corruption and fraud must be a walk in the park.

Today, sir, I appeal to you to pack your luxury luggage and head west for your rendezvous with your old pal Raymond Zondo.

Your refusal to testify plunges this young democracy into a constitutional crisis. SA deserves to have its questions answered.

For years, you have vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

This is your opportunity to prove your innocence. Why refuse it?

