How surfing taught me the value of being seen

Columns

As a white person, trying to raise a black child, Hagen Engler often thinks back to the 1988 Fence Masters surfing competition, when his friend surfed against the big boys and made sure they were represented.

Hagen Engler
04 Feb 2021
01:25:11 PM
How surfing taught me the value of being seen

Picture: iStock

I was reminded recently of an auspicious occasion during my previous life as a surfer in Port Elizabeth. I didn’t realise it at the time, but it taught me the importance of something fundamental: seeing yourself represented. Anyone who has visited the Port Elizabeth beachfront will know the city is not blessed with impressive surf. 90% of the time, waves dribble into the bay around the corner from Cape Recife, the point a kind of gatekeeper ensuring that nothing taller than waist-high arrives at Pollok Beach to alarm the locals. Port Elizabeth could never dream of competing with established surf...

