Please talk to your staff, Uncle Cyril

When the sale and distribution of alcohol, religious gathering and social events were restricted in order to slow the spread of Covid-19, it was the behaviour of the public that was blamed.

At our latest family meeting, though delivering warnings, Uncle Cyril brought with him news of a brighter note than the usual…laced with a reminder for us to do right and behave in accordance with the need to preserve lives.

But who speaks to the political figureheads that lead us? Who speaks to the perpetrators of corruption, looting and self-enrichment that has been at the face of personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders and decontamination

tenders?

The coronavirus has been a great reset in many respects, in the sense that the world of work has vastly changed and the face of the economy constantly transformed.

But all things illicit just seem to be gaining traction and becoming more and more sophisticated. We ought to hang our heads in shame that members of government are party to this.

Though the black market trade may be in the hands of a criminal network that has adapted to the times, we never expected that our leaders would be involved in white collar crime.

The state purse appears to have become an ATM with no PIN number.

With front-line workers and the vulnerable needing the vaccine as badly as they do, the lining of pockets should not even be a consideration.

But that doesn’t seem to cross the minds of those elected to positions that bear such responsibility.

It is easy to speak to the masses and ask us to comply, but can those in positions of power reflect on their own behaviour and adjust it in accordance with the mandate to serve – and serve without enrichment?

Uncle Cyril should be speaking to his staff and reminding them that this is by no means a time for their enrichment.

We are in a time of a great reset – and this should extend to the sickening corruption in government circles.

