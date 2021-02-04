 
 
Please talk to your staff, Uncle Cyril

Columns

We are in a time of a great reset – and this should extend to the sickening corruption in government circles.

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
04 Feb 2021
07:31:44 AM
Please talk to your staff, Uncle Cyril

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

When the sale and distribution of alcohol, religious gathering and social events were restricted in order to slow the spread of Covid-19, it was the behaviour of the public that was blamed. At our latest family meeting, though delivering warnings, Uncle Cyril brought with him news of a brighter note than the usual…laced with a reminder for us to do right and behave in accordance with the need to preserve lives. But who speaks to the political figureheads that lead us? Who speaks to the perpetrators of corruption, looting and self-enrichment that has been at the face of personal protective...

