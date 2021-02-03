Join the Zuma, Russia, SSA dots

Monday’s The Citizen story about Jacob Zuma possibly heading for Russia helped join dots linking David Mahlobo, Gayton McKenzie and the former president. Here’s how. President Cyril Ramaphosa has been criticised for having appointed Mahlobo as a deputy minister in May 2019. Indeed, six months before the appointment, Ramaphosa read a report implicating Mahlobo in State Security Agency (SSA) scandals. Ramaphosa already knew the evidence we heard last week from former minister Sydney Mufamadi at the Zondo state capture inquiry. He knew about the SSA channelling hundreds of millions of rands, via Mahlobo, in Zuma’s direction. Yet he appointed Mahlobo....

Monday’s The Citizen story about Jacob Zuma possibly heading for Russia helped join dots linking David Mahlobo, Gayton McKenzie and the former president. Here’s how.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been criticised for having appointed Mahlobo as a deputy minister in May 2019.

Indeed, six months before the appointment, Ramaphosa read a report implicating Mahlobo in State Security

Agency (SSA) scandals.

Ramaphosa already knew the evidence we heard last week from former minister Sydney Mufamadi at the Zondo state capture inquiry.

He knew about the SSA channelling hundreds of millions of rands, via Mahlobo, in Zuma’s direction.

Yet he appointed Mahlobo. The myth of Cyril the corruption-buster was wobbly. Now it’s shattered.

Some journalists remember Mahlobo as a prized patron of an Mbombela wank parlour owned by a Chinese rhino poacher.

More significant was a Sunday Times story on 17 September, 2017, “Zuma’s pals in R5-billion gas deal”.

Describing Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene as former jailbirds, the newspaper said they were being punted as BEE partners in a Russian oil deal, thanks to their close relationship with Zuma.

“The two convicts-turned-politicians travelled to Russia at the same time as State Security Minister David Mahlobo and a delegation from SA’s Central Energy Fund to sell themselves to Russian company Rosgeo as possible BEE partners.”

This was three months before the ANC elective conference, where the Zuma faction expected to win. In addition to the gas deal, Zuma pushed for a nuclear contract with Russia.

If Zuma is en route to Russia, it won’t be the first time. In 2015, he spent nearly R1 million taxpayers’ money taking 79 officials there.

In 2014, it was a smaller delegation, but Mahlobo went as state security minister.

A month after the 2017 trip, Zuma appointed Mahlobo as energy minister. This was two months before the ANC’s Nasrec conference. Dot, dot.

While the Gupta family have been in focus, potential deals with Russia may have been more significant, keeping alive the aspirations of Zuma’s “radical economic transformation” followers.

Perhaps Russian infusions were sought for his financial health, rather than his physical condition.

Admittedly, this is speculation, as is the suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be calling in a debt.

If you were threatened by Putin or Zondo, which would you fear most?

Among journalists past and present, there is chatter about who in the media was on the SSA payroll.

Former reporter Helen Zille said on Facebook: “We must keep pushing until we get the full list of journalists who were bought off with SSA funds.

“All real journalists should also be pushing for the list to be made public. Until it is, all are under suspicion.”

We know from the Zondo commission that the African News Agency (ANA) received millions from SSA. This was subsequently confirmed by ANA. In a nearby stable is the Sunday

Independent (aka Sindy).

In the build-up to Nasrec 2017, Sindy published allegations about Ramaphosa’s sex life. Some more lurid ones were sent to me in error.

On its front page, the paper backed Zuma’s candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. It would be interesting to see further dots being joined.

