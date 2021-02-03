 
 
Join the Zuma, Russia, SSA dots

Columns

If Zuma is en route to Russia, it won’t be the first time.

Martin Williams
03 Feb 2021
04:45:39 AM
Join the Zuma, Russia, SSA dots

FILE PICTURE: Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin welcomes President Jacob Zuma on arrival to attend Russia's Victory Day celebrations in 2015. (Photo: GCIS)

Monday’s The Citizen story about Jacob Zuma possibly heading for Russia helped join dots linking David Mahlobo, Gayton McKenzie and the former president. Here’s how. President Cyril Ramaphosa has been criticised for having appointed Mahlobo as a deputy minister in May 2019. Indeed, six months before the appointment, Ramaphosa read a report implicating Mahlobo in State Security Agency (SSA) scandals. Ramaphosa already knew the evidence we heard last week from former minister Sydney Mufamadi at the Zondo state capture inquiry. He knew about the SSA channelling hundreds of millions of rands, via Mahlobo, in Zuma’s direction. Yet he appointed Mahlobo....

