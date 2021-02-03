 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Bad king sticks to his throne

Columns 53 mins ago

Umshini wami and its historical significance would not have gone down well – leading to his extradition.

Cliff Buchler
03 Feb 2021
08:30:45 AM
PREMIUM!
Bad king sticks to his throne

May 20, 2019. Former South Africa President Jacob Zuma in the Pietermaritzburg High Court where he is hoping to avoid corruption charges. Picture : JACKIE Clausen / Pool

Once upon a time, there lived a miserable monarch called Old King Coal. He wasn’t a merry old soul and no wonder: he was living in exile, hiding from Interpol for his part in selling out his beloved country. The mansion he inherited was plumb in the centre of a desert so instead of the fresh air he was accustomed to at home in pristine hilly surroundings, he now had to contend with stifling dust storms penetrating sealed windows and doors, leaving him with blocked sinuses. The only other occupants were four valets who saw to his domestic comforts. The...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Three years have gone by, but Cyril still has long way to go 3.2.2021
‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma 3.2.2021
Government and ANC have their hands full this month 3.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma

Covid-19 Forced vaccination: What happens if enough people refuse a Covid-19 jab?

Business News Booze ban lifted, but recovery is a long way off for the industry

Springboks ‘The audacity!’: Kobus Wiese slams ‘outrageous’ offer for Boks to play Lions in Oz

Opinion Editor’s first take: Vaccines and booze on the same day? Enough already!


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.