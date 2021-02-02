SA’s Chinese-born MP: how surface-level xenophobia detracts from deeper concerns

PREMIUM!
SA’s Chinese-born MP: how surface-level xenophobia detracts from deeper concernsColumns 3 hours ago
By being so typically South African and so easily distracted by the small matter of Xiaomei Havard’s ethnicity and country of birth, we may be forgetting to question her business ties and a myriad other important aspects.
