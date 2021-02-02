 
 
Top health officials must all be called to account

Those who failed to set up the systems must be made to pay.

Sydney Majoko
02 Feb 2021
05:05:33 AM
Top health officials must all be called to account

The main entrance of the Tembisa Hospital in Tembisa near Kempton Park, 20 January 2020. Picture Neil McCartney

The release of the damning report into the unnecessarily torrid death of a patient at Tembisa Hospital by the health ombud professor Malegapuru Makgoba only confirms what most of the country knows: the department of health is in dire straits. The death of Shonisani Lethole, a Covid-19 patient at the designated Covid-19 hospital (also a provincial teaching hospital) after going for more than 100 hours without food in June 2020 also exposes as a sham the claims that were made at national and provincial level of government that the time during the hard lockdown in April and May had been...

