I really love my dentist

Columns 3 weeks ago

Obviously, I hadn’t quite considered all the side-effects of my medication when treating myself the night before.

Danie Toerien
02 Feb 2021
06:33:02 AM
Photo for illustration AFP/File/SEBASTIEN BOZON

Officially, I am a wimp – a fact proven by a broken tooth. It happened on Friday evening while feasting on roast chicken and spicy rice. The chicken was supposed to be deboned but, with my luck, I bit into a chunk of bone on my second mouthful. Instinctively, I thought the chicken was still alive and fighting for its very survival, armed with a scalpel inside my mouth. The pain was excruciating. I screamed. My eyes were watering from the hot spices. Then reality struck. I got that sickening feeling when I realised my teeth were no longer chewing...

