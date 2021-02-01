 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

The mare who died of Covid-19

Columns 12 hours ago

I was raised by parents who were sticklers for correct pronunciation. The word ‘mayor’ is pronounced the English way, like a female horse: Mare.

Jennie Ridyard
01 Feb 2021
04:30:24 AM
PREMIUM!
The mare who died of Covid-19

Image: iStock.

Did you hear about the horse in the Karoo who got Covid-19? If you did, I apologise. It’s my fault. There I was, travelling across South Africa with my best friend and the dog – two out of three of us were Covid-tested before departure, while one had a rabies jab – and along the way I had my usual conversations with rank strangers, because that’s how I roll, in search of news and gossip wherever I go. In Colesberg, I discussed the merits of vaccination with a local, who then told me the mayor had recently died of Covid,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Zuma ConCourt fallout: ‘Arrest him’ says Ndlozi, ‘remove benefits’ says Mashaba

Covid-19 Ramaphosa to address SA tonight at 8pm in another ‘family meeting’

Business News Report on Ters corruption shows the cracks in the system

Covid-19 Alcohol industry gearing up to start trading on Tuesday – Ntimane

State Capture Zuma’s Russia ‘medical treatment’ rumours swirl 


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.