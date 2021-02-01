The mare who died of Covid-19

PREMIUM!
The mare who died of Covid-19Columns 12 hours ago
I was raised by parents who were sticklers for correct pronunciation. The word ‘mayor’ is pronounced the English way, like a female horse: Mare.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Politics Zuma ConCourt fallout: ‘Arrest him’ says Ndlozi, ‘remove benefits’ says Mashaba
Covid-19 Ramaphosa to address SA tonight at 8pm in another ‘family meeting’
Business News Report on Ters corruption shows the cracks in the system
Covid-19 Alcohol industry gearing up to start trading on Tuesday – Ntimane
State Capture Zuma’s Russia ‘medical treatment’ rumours swirl